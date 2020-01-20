2020 January 20 17:39

Kawasaki Heavy Industries announces delivery of bulk carrier NAVIOS FELICITY Ⅰ

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. delivered the bulk carrier NAVIOS FELICITY Ⅰ, with a capacity of 81,000 DWT (Kawasaki hull No. 8042, NACKS hull No. NE292 ), for LEPTA SHIPPING CO.,LTD. at the Nantong COSCO KHI Ship Engineering Co., Ltd. (NACKS), which is located in Nantong City, China and operated jointly with China COSCO Shipping Corporation Limited (China COSCO Shipping).

This is the Seventh vessel of Kawasaki and NACKS’s developed 81,000 DWT bulk carrier.