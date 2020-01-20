2020 January 20 17:55

Russia and Japan to conduct joint exercise in the Arabian sea

A detachment of ships of the Baltic Fleet consisting of the patrol ship "Yaroslav Mudryi", the tanker "Yelnya" and the sea tug "Viktor Konetsky" arrived in the designated area of the Arabian sea to conduct a joint exercise with the destroyer of the Japanese Maritime self-defense forces "Harusame", says press center of RF Defence Ministry.

It is worth noting that the exercise between the ships of the Baltic Fleet and the MSDF of Japan will be held for the first time.

In one of the areas of the Arabian sea on January 20 and 21, Russian and Japanese ships and vessels will conduct episodes of communication and maneuvering, including at night, inspection and release of a ship conditionally captured by "pirates" and an episode of landing a helicopter on the ship's deck.

Today, in the area of the exercise in the Arabian sea on the destroyer "Harusame", the leaders of the exercise from the Russian and Japanese sides will hold a planning conference, during which they will discuss the details of the episodes, information exchange and security issues.

Then the ships of Russia and Japan involved in the exercise will conduct joint maneuvers for communication, signal exchange and tactical maneuvering, including at night.

The active phase of the exercise will take place on January 21.