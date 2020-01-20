2020 January 20 17:34

Corvette "Gremyaschiy" completed a series of tests in the Barents sea

The crew of the lead Corvette project 20385 "Gremyaschiy", which is undergoing state sea tests in the Northern Fleet, began preparing for the inter-fleet transition. In the near future, it will go to the Baltic sea, says press center of RF Defence Ministry.

The ship successfully completed the planned testing program in the Northern Fleet's test sites. In the White sea, the ship fired "Kalibr" and "Onyx" cruise missiles at shore and sea targets. In the Barents sea, it fired A-190 and AK-630 artillery systems at mock air targets, and torpedo fire at underwater and surface targets using new naval weapons. The last element of the test was the practice of towing the ship, which the Corvette conducted together with the tug SB-523 last week.

The Corvette "Gremyaschiy" has been undergoing tests in the Northern Fleet since November 13, 2019. Currently, it is located in the main base of the Northern Fleet – Severomorsk.