2020 January 20 16:33

London, UK to host Digitalised Smart Ports Conference on 20-21 May 2020

ACI announces the launch of its Digitalised Smart Ports Conference. The two day event will be taking place in London, UK, on 20th — 21st May 2020 and will bring together senior executives and experts from the maritime industry, port authorities, consultants, technology innovators and leading market analysts to discuss the latest challenges and improvements within the industry.

“In order to stay competitive, ports must innovate, adopt a digital mind-set and implement smart-port technologies. Join us in London to discuss the benefits that digitalisation brings, latest innovation & solutions strategies in implementing new technologies and the preventing any potential future threats”, states the organizer.

