2020 January 20 15:41

APM Terminals signs partnership with Brasco for oil exploration support

Brasco, a Wilson Sons Group company, has partnered with APM Terminals Pecém to set up a temporary logistics base at the Pecém Industrial and Port Complex. It will be the first offshore port support operation to take place in Ceará, the company said in its release.

Scheduled to start in the first half of 2020, the logistics base will support the drilling of a well in block CE-M-717, located in the Ceará Basin and operated by Premier Oil, the British oil company. Among the services to be provided are cargo receiving and storage, water supply and other consumables for the offshore platform, as well as waste management and tank cleaning.