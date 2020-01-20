2020 January 20 14:58

88% of comprehensive plan for upgrading and expanding core infrastructure fulfilled by 1 January 2020

According to preliminary data on execution of the federal budget’s expenditures under the national projects as of 1 January 2020, the amount of unexpended allocations under the comprehensive plan for upgrading and expanding core infrastructure is RUB 41.7 billion.



So, the execution makes 88% - RUB 306.1 billion of RUB 347.8 billion.



The legislation allows for forwarding the unexpended balance as financial support of the same purposes in 2020.



The decision is to be approved by the Presidium of the Presidential Council for Strategic Development and National Projects.