2020 January 20 12:11

Crews of ships of RF Navy's Primorsky Flotilla are preparing to the sea campaigns

In accordance with the plan of combat training of the Pacific Fleet, the crews of surface ships of the Primorsky Flotilla of different forces began conducting ship exercises at the base points for a special course task K-1, says press center of RF Defence Ministry.

During this period, the ship's commanders and crews improve their skills for independent execution of combat tasks by the ship in the base, anti-sabotage defense of ships in the home points, work out standards for the ship damage control and prepare for the campaign in the sea.

Flagship specialists in the units check and evaluate the combat and daily organization of combat units and services. Exercises are conducted to prepare the ship for the campaign and cooperation with the posts of raid services.

Upon fulfilling of the elements and completion of the K-1 course task, the crews plan to go to the Navy's sea ranges to perform training and combat tasks using the ships ' weapons in various situations.