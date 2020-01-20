2020 January 20 11:05

17 Carriers and ports release Boao Cooperation Initiative 2020

On January 10, 2020, the Convention between Carriers and Ports for OCEAN Alliance hosted by COSCO SHIPPING kicked off in Boao, Hainan Province. During the convention, 17 carriers and ports held the Forum on Carriers and Ports Partnership with the theme of “Serving Global Trade & Creating Value for Customers”, and jointly released the Boao Cooperation Initiative 2020.



On the morning of January 10, 2020, senior representatives of 17 carriers and ports, including COSCO SHIPPING, CMA CGM, Evergreen Marine, OOCL, Shanghai Port Group, Zhejiang Sea Port/Ningbo Zhoushan Port, Shandong Port Group, Guangzhou Port Group, Tianjin Port Group, Xiamen Port Holding Group, Lianyungang Port Group, Zhuhai Port Holdings, Hainan Harbor & Shipping, Anhui Port and Shipping Group, Hutchison Ports, PSA, and DP World attended the Forum on Carriers and Ports Partnership with the theme of “Serving Global Trade & Creating Value for Customers”.

At the forum, the representatives reviewed and exchanged ideas on the achievements in the shipping and port industries over the past year. They discussed new modes and measures for the future carriers and ports partnership and customer service and released the Boao Cooperation Initiative 2020to the industry to jointly build a shipping and port service platform.

With the theme of “Serving Global Trade & Creating Value for Customers”, all participants discussed and released the following initiatives for the global shipping and port industries:

To build an industry chain and provide a full range of services to customers;

To focus on new environmental protection initiatives and provide customers with green service;

To promote digitalization and provide intelligent service to customers;

To join hands and return to the essence of shipping services.

All participants at the forum agreed that it is in the mutual best interests of all industry stakeholders to maximize value for customers, and to open up new prospects for and take a leading role in the healthy and sustainable development of shipping and port industries.

The Forum on Carriers and Ports Partnership , which has been held for four consecutive years, has become an important platform for strengthening cooperation and exchanges in the shipping community.