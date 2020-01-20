2020 January 20 09:55

Buenos Aires, Argentina to host LNG Latin America 2020 International Congress on 17-18 June

Buenos Aires, Argentina will host LNG Latin America 2020 International Congress on 17-18 June, says Vostock Capial, the event organizer.

The International investment congress and exhibition “LNG LATIN AMERICA 2020” is the only business platform for developing effective strategies, sharing experiences, presenting new investment projects and innovations, consolidating efforts of governments and companies to implement investment projects on construction, expansion and modernisation of LNG regasification and LNG production plants from all over Latin America.

