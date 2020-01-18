  The version for the print

  • 2020 January 18 14:23

    Port of Zeebrugge 2019 cargo throughput rose 14.2% to 45.8 million tonnes

    The port of Zeebrugge handled a total volume of 45.8 million tonnes in 2019. This 14.2 percent growth is the result of advancement in all important sectors in the port of Zeebrugge: roll-on/roll-off, liquid natural gas, containers and new vehicles. With nearly 25 percent growth over the last two years, Zeebrugge starts the new decade very positively.

    The roll-on/roll-off traffic rises 3.7% to a total volume of nearly 16.5 million tonnes. Growth occurs on the following destinations: Ireland (+6.3%), Spain (+153.1%), thanks to great results on the Santander connection by Cobelfret and the scaling-up of the Finnlines connection to Bilbao. Deepsea roro also rises (13.9%).

    The roro traffic with destination UK decreases with -2.5% and Scandinavia roro cargo also drops -2.7 percent. The year 2019 was marked with many Brexit deadlines. A shift of cargo to the Ireland destinations and a Brexit effect can explain the loss in UK roro loads. The reshuffling of services to Gothenburg have led to a small loss on this destination.

    After only one year of status quo, 2019 was a new year of growth for the automotive sector in Zeebrugge. The total number of handled vehicles (2,960,339) results in a growth of 4.6%.

    The total tonnage of containers handled in the port of Zeebrugge is 16.2 million tonnes, a rise of 7%. In TEU the number of containers rises 4.8%, 1.7 million TEUs in total.

    The liquid bulk (10.8 million tonnes) rises significantly (+60.8%) thanks to the LNG-volumes that have doubled in 2019 (+107.5%).
    The breakbulk volume decreases with -13.5%, the total volume reaches 896,892 tonnes.
    The solid bulk rises +7.6% to a volume of 1.3 million tonnes.
    The number of cruise calls in the Port of Zeebrugge rises slightly, 6 more than in 2018: 149 in total in 2019.
    The port labour is still doing well in Zeebrugge. There is a rise in the number of port labour shifts (+3%) and a rise in the number of port labourers (+5.6%, 103 people extra). Recruitment is also going well, 169 people have completed the initiation course in 2019 and were officiated as port labourers.

Другие новости по темам: Port of Zeebrugge, cargo throughput  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 January 18

15:38 Port NOLA sets new container record in 2019
14:23 Port of Zeebrugge 2019 cargo throughput rose 14.2% to 45.8 million tonnes
12:03 Svitzer appoints new regional managing director for Svitzer Americas
11:51 TORM obtains $496m bank financing for the refinancing of existing debt
11:16 Kalmar’s heavy-duty terminal tractors to help Maritime Truck enhance performance at the Port of Oslo
10:52 Port of Rotterdam reports increase in LNG bunkering in 2019

2020 January 17

18:06 Safe Bulkers refinances $105.2 mln of existing loan facilities with respect to eight vessels
17:52 Construction of Borssele 1+2 wind farm off Zeelandic coast begins
17:31 Murmansk Sea Fishing Port handled 263,500 tonnes of cargo in 2019, down 20.4% Y-o-Y
17:06 Wärtsilä solutions support environmentally sustainable performance for two new MSC Cruises's ships
16:50 BIMCO expands ice information service
16:27 A record year for cruise expected at Port of Southampton
16:02 Qatargas delivers first Q-Flex LNG cargo to Summit LNG FSRU in Bangladesh
15:49 Tallink Grupp sets group-wide CSR strategy and sustainable operations goals
15:23 RUB 127.57 billion of federal budget allocations approved for construction of Leader-class icebreaker
15:02 Dublin Port unitised trade up 3.6% in 2019
14:48 Seaspan Shipyards hosts ceremonial keel laying for the Royal Canadian Navy’s future Joint Support Ship
14:30 RF Navy's Black Sea Fleet minesweeper makes planned transition from Sevastopol to Mediterranean Sea
14:14 Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for m/v Astarte with Aquavita
13:51 Turnover of DeloPorts terminals in 2019 decreased by 5% YoY to 8.3 mln tonnes
13:32 SAAM agrees to acquire 70% of Intertug, a towage operator in Colombia, Mexico and Central America
13:03 Flex LNG announces extension of the time-charter agreement for Flex Enterprise
12:37 Kawasaki Heavy Industries delivers bulk carrier FJ VIOLA
12:27 Hapag-Lloyd signs space charter agreement with Maersk and MSC on the Asia-North Europe trade
12:20 Russian Maritime Register of Shipping reports it key 2019 results
12:03 Pyxis Tankers announces completion of sale of Pyxis Delta
11:38 KHI delivers LPG carrier PHOENIX GAIA
11:29 Throughput of Vostochny Port grew by 5.2% to 25.51 million tonnes in 2019
11:03 Eagle Bulk Shipping joins Getting to Zero Coalition
10:36 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Jan 17
10:28 NYK agrees to MoU with Northern Offshore Group on partnership for crew transfer vessel business for offshore wind power generation systems
09:56 Brent Crude futures price is down 0.05% to $64.59, Light Sweet Crude – down 0.03% to $58.5
09:33 Bunker prices go down at the port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
09:15 Baltic Dry Index is flat at 768 points
07:18 NYK and Van Oord sign MoU to own and operate offshore wind installation vessels in Japan

2020 January 16

18:37 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from India and Sri Lanka to North Europe and the Mediterranean
18:06 CMA CGM introduces NETWORKING INTERMEDIATION SERVICES
17:52 Mikhail Mishustin appointed as the Prime Minister of the Russian Federation
17:31 ClassNK issues Hong Kong Convention Statement of Compliance to Ship Recycling Facility in Bangladesh
17:03 Hapag-Lloyd announces rates from Middle East to Mediterranean and North Europe
16:39 Bunker prices are stable at the Far East ports of Russia following the recent growth (graph)
16:03 Vessels offered free shore power during Parkkade trial in Rotterdam
15:22 The CMA CGM Group is strengthening the organization of CEVA Logistics to begin the second phase of its development
15:03 New Stena Line ferry completes maiden voyage on Irish Sea
14:02 PIL launches new transpacific pendulum service, America Asia Service (AAS)
13:33 Port of Antwerp scores 7th record year in a row
13:02 THE Alliance unveils expanded service network for 2020
12:30 MISC, Samsung Heavy Industries, Lloyd’s Register and MAN Energy Solutions join forces on ammonia-fuelled tanker project
12:01 CMA CGM SSL Intra Europe will update its BAF for Algeria Morocco Tunisia Roro services
11:28 ABB presents recommendation for zero-emission marine technology to US Congress
11:26 Rosmorport summarizes results of its sailing ships's 2019 navigation season
11:01 Dmitry Stepanov appointed as General Director of Astrakhan Shipbuilding Production Association
10:37 IMO continues its work to review GMDSS requirements
10:18 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Jan 16
09:50 NOVATEK reports preliminary operating data for 2019
09:29 Brent Crude futures price is up 0.69% to $64.44, Light Sweet Crude – up 0.73% to $58.23
09:16 Baltic Dry Index is up to 1,260 points

2020 January 15

18:35 Aker Solutions involved in international brownfield services contract award
18:06 The Convention between Carriers and Ports for OCEAN Alliance held in Boao
17:52 Intermodal unveils fresh new branding