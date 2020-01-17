2020 January 17 17:31

Murmansk Sea Fishing Port handled 263,500 tonnes of cargo in 2019, down 20.4% Y-o-Y

In January-December 2019, Murmansk Sea Fishing Port JSC handled 263,500 tonnes of cargo, which is 20.4% less, year-on-year, says the stevedoring company.

In the reporting period, transshipment of fish fell by 6.4% to 206,100 tonnes.

In December, the company's throughput dropped by 17% to 18,500 tonnes including 14,600 tonnes of fish (+2.8%). During the month, the company handled 31 ships carrying fish products.

“The forecast for January 2020 is also discouraging. As of January 16, only 3,794 tonnes of fish has been delivered to the port”, said Vitaly Klimenko, Chief Dispatcher of the company. – Many fishing ships have not taken the sea yet”.

Murmansk Sea Fishing Port specializes in handling cargo from fishing boats, mother ships and reefer ships. It also transships packaged, palleted and loose cargo, as well as general cargo of commercial and military use. The company’s quay side is 4.5 km long. It owns port fleet, fleet of lifting equipment, auxiliary equipment, refrigerators, rail facilities and yard engines.