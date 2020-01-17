2020 January 17 15:23

RUB 127.57 billion of federal budget allocations approved for construction of Leader-class icebreaker

On 15 January 2020, Dmitry Medvedev, the then Acting Prime Minister of the Russian Federation, signed the Order on budget allocation for construction of nuclear-powered icebreaker of Leader class in the amount of RUB 127.577 billion. The Order dated 15 January 2020 (No 11) “On Budget Investments in Construction of the Lead Nuclear-Powered Icebreaker of Project 10510 Leader” has been published at the official internet portal for legal information.



According to the document, the federal budget allocations for construction of 120MW icebreaker of Leader class are foreseen for 2020-2027. The nuclear-powered icebreaker is to be put into operation in 2027.



Rosaton is designated as the state customer of the construction with the Federal State Unitary Enterprise of the Nuclear-Powered Fleet to act as the construction management company.



