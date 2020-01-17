2020 January 17 13:51

Turnover of DeloPorts terminals in 2019 decreased by 5% YoY to 8.3 mln tonnes

OOO DeloPorts, a major Russian stevedoring holding that consolidates the assets of Delo Group in the grain and container segments, published its operating results for the full year of 2019.

The turnover of DeloPorts terminals in 2019 decreased by 5% compared to 2018 reaching 8.3 mln tonnes.

The container terminal NUTEP increased the turnover by 13% in twenty-foot equivalent. The yearly result showed a record turnover of 375 thous. TEUs.

The grain terminal KSK turnover decreased by 25% compared to 2018, amounted to 3.6 mln tonnes. The decrease occurred due to changes in the structure of the export transshipment market for grain corps in the Russia Federation.

Bunkering fuel sale dropped by 22% compared to 2018.

Service company Delo received and lunched 1 new tugboat in addition to the four tugboats already in use. In 2019 SC Delo rendered 1,012 mooring services with the own tugboats fleet.

Turnover (‘000 tonnes)

Cargo type 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 2019 2018 2019/2018 Containers 1,108 1,030 1,089 1,414 4 ,641 3, 802 22% Grain 684 388 1,267 1,236 3,576 4,795 -25% General cargo 19 9 2 2 33 84 -61% Ro-Ro 3 4 3 1 11 9 25% Total cargo throughput 1,814 1,432 2,361 2,654 8,261 8,689 -5% Including: Containers (‘000 TEU) 100 87 79 109 375 333 13% Ro-Ro (‘000 units) 0 1 2 1 4 2 143% Services Bunkering fuel sales (‘000 tonnes) 17 8 11 8 44 56 -22% Agency services (units) 36 27 48 35 146 255 -43% Mooring operations (units) 227 220 261 304 1,012 959 6%

In 2019 the total cargo turnover of terminals amounted to 8.3 mln tonnes.