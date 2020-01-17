-
2020 January 17 13:51
Turnover of DeloPorts terminals in 2019 decreased by 5% YoY to 8.3 mln tonnes
OOO DeloPorts, a major Russian stevedoring holding that consolidates the assets of Delo Group in the grain and container segments, published its operating results for the full year of 2019.
The turnover of DeloPorts terminals in 2019 decreased by 5% compared to 2018 reaching 8.3 mln tonnes.
The container terminal NUTEP increased the turnover by 13% in twenty-foot equivalent. The yearly result showed a record turnover of 375 thous. TEUs.
The grain terminal KSK turnover decreased by 25% compared to 2018, amounted to 3.6 mln tonnes. The decrease occurred due to changes in the structure of the export transshipment market for grain corps in the Russia Federation.
Bunkering fuel sale dropped by 22% compared to 2018.
Service company Delo received and lunched 1 new tugboat in addition to the four tugboats already in use. In 2019 SC Delo rendered 1,012 mooring services with the own tugboats fleet.
Turnover (‘000 tonnes)
Cargo type
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
2019
2018
2019/2018
Containers
1,108
1,030
1,089
1,414
4 ,641
3, 802
22%
Grain
684
388
1,267
1,236
3,576
4,795
-25%
General cargo
19
9
2
2
33
84
-61%
Ro-Ro
3
4
3
1
11
9
25%
Total cargo throughput
1,814
1,432
2,361
2,654
8,261
8,689
-5%
Including:
Containers (‘000 TEU)
100
87
79
109
375
333
13%
Ro-Ro (‘000 units)
0
1
2
1
4
2
143%
Services
Bunkering fuel sales (‘000 tonnes)
17
8
11
8
44
56
-22%
Agency services (units)
36
27
48
35
146
255
-43%
Mooring operations (units)
227
220
261
304
1,012
959
6%
In 2019 the total cargo turnover of terminals amounted to 8.3 mln tonnes.
Другие новости по темам: DeloPorts