2020 January 17 16:02
Qatargas delivers first Q-Flex LNG cargo to Summit LNG FSRU in Bangladesh
Qatargas Operating Company Limited (Qatargas) has delivered the first Q-Flex cargo of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to the 'SUMMIT LNG' Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) located offshore Bangladesh. The cargo, aboard Qatargas-chartered 'Al Safliya', was loaded at Ras Laffan Port on 27 December 2019 and delivered to the FSRU on 14 January 2020.
This is the first commercial open water ship-to-ship transfer involving a Q-Flex vessel delivering to Petrobangla (LNG buyers) at their Summit LNG Terminal (SLNG). SLNG is a project jointly developed by Excelerate Energy and the Bangladesh Oil, Gas & Mineral Corporation (Petrobangla) on a build, own and operate basis. The FSRU 'SUMMIT LNG' is under a 15-year charter deal to Petrobangla and carried the inaugural LNG cargo from Qatar in April 2018.
'Al Safliya' is a Q-Flex class LNG vessel with an overall cargo capacity of 210,000 cubic metres.
The deliveries to Petrobangla are made under a long-term Sale and Purchase Agreement (SPA) signed in September 2017 between Qatargas and Petrobangla to supply up to 2.5 million tonnes of LNG per annum for 15 years.
