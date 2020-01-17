2020 January 17 14:14

Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for m/v Astarte with Aquavita

Diana Shipping Inc., a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of dry bulk vessels, through a separate wholly-owned subsidiary, it has entered into a time charter contract with Aquavita International S.A., for one of its Kamsarmax dry bulk vessels, the m/v Astarte. The gross charter rate is US$11,750 per day, minus a 5% commission paid to third parties, for a period of minimum fourteen (14) months to about sixteen (16) months. The charter is expected to commence on January 18, 2020.

The “Astarte” is a 81,513 dwt Kamsarmax dry bulk vessel built in 2013.

This employment is anticipated to generate approximately US$4.94 million of gross revenue for the minimum scheduled period of the time charter.

Upon completion of the previously announced sale of one Panamax dry bulk vessel, the m/v Calipso, Diana Shipping Inc.’s fleet will consist of 41 dry bulk vessels (4 Newcastlemax, 14 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax and 13 Panamax). As of today, the combined carrying capacity of the Company’s fleet is approximately 5.2 million dwt with a weighted average age of 9.58 years.

About the Company

Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership of dry bulk vessels. The Company’s vessels are employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.