  The version for the print

  • 2020 January 17 14:14

    Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for m/v Astarte with Aquavita

    Diana Shipping Inc., a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of dry bulk vessels, through a separate wholly-owned subsidiary, it has entered into a time charter contract with Aquavita International S.A., for one of its Kamsarmax dry bulk vessels, the m/v Astarte. The gross charter rate is US$11,750 per day, minus a 5% commission paid to third parties, for a period of minimum fourteen (14) months to about sixteen (16) months. The charter is expected to commence on January 18, 2020.

    The “Astarte” is a 81,513 dwt Kamsarmax dry bulk vessel built in 2013.

    This employment is anticipated to generate approximately US$4.94 million of gross revenue for the minimum scheduled period of the time charter.

    Upon completion of the previously announced sale of one Panamax dry bulk vessel, the m/v Calipso, Diana Shipping Inc.’s fleet will consist of 41 dry bulk vessels (4 Newcastlemax, 14 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax and 13 Panamax). As of today, the combined carrying capacity of the Company’s fleet is approximately 5.2 million dwt with a weighted average age of 9.58 years.

    About the Company

    Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership of dry bulk vessels. The Company’s vessels are employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

Другие новости по темам: Diana Shipping  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 January 17

18:06 Safe Bulkers refinances $105.2 mln of existing loan facilities with respect to eight vessels
17:52 Construction of Borssele 1+2 wind farm off Zeelandic coast begins
17:31 Murmansk Sea Fishing Port handled 263,500 tonnes of cargo in 2019, down 20.4% Y-o-Y
17:06 Wärtsilä solutions support environmentally sustainable performance for two new MSC Cruises's ships
16:50 BIMCO expands ice information service
16:27 A record year for cruise expected at Port of Southampton
16:02 Qatargas delivers first Q-Flex LNG cargo to Summit LNG FSRU in Bangladesh
15:49 Tallink Grupp sets group-wide CSR strategy and sustainable operations goals
15:23 RUB 127.57 billion of federal budget allocations approved for construction of Leader-class icebreaker
15:02 Dublin Port unitised trade up 3.6% in 2019
14:48 Seaspan Shipyards hosts ceremonial keel laying for the Royal Canadian Navy’s future Joint Support Ship
14:30 RF Navy's Black Sea Fleet minesweeper makes planned transition from Sevastopol to Mediterranean Sea
14:14 Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for m/v Astarte with Aquavita
13:51 Turnover of DeloPorts terminals in 2019 decreased by 5% YoY to 8.3 mln tonnes
13:32 SAAM agrees to acquire 70% of Intertug, a towage operator in Colombia, Mexico and Central America
13:03 Flex LNG announces extension of the time-charter agreement for Flex Enterprise
12:37 Kawasaki Heavy Industries delivers bulk carrier FJ VIOLA
12:27 Hapag-Lloyd signs space charter agreement with Maersk and MSC on the Asia-North Europe trade
12:20 Russian Maritime Register of Shipping reports it key 2019 results
12:03 Pyxis Tankers announces completion of sale of Pyxis Delta
11:38 KHI delivers LPG carrier PHOENIX GAIA
11:29 Throughput of Vostochny Port grew by 5.2% to 25.51 million tonnes in 2019
11:03 Eagle Bulk Shipping joins Getting to Zero Coalition
10:36 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Jan 17
10:28 NYK agrees to MoU with Northern Offshore Group on partnership for crew transfer vessel business for offshore wind power generation systems
09:56 Brent Crude futures price is down 0.05% to $64.59, Light Sweet Crude – down 0.03% to $58.5
09:33 Bunker prices go down at the port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
09:15 Baltic Dry Index is flat at 768 points
07:18 NYK and Van Oord sign MoU to own and operate offshore wind installation vessels in Japan

2020 January 16

18:37 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from India and Sri Lanka to North Europe and the Mediterranean
18:06 CMA CGM introduces NETWORKING INTERMEDIATION SERVICES
17:52 Mikhail Mishustin appointed as the Prime Minister of the Russian Federation
17:31 ClassNK issues Hong Kong Convention Statement of Compliance to Ship Recycling Facility in Bangladesh
17:03 Hapag-Lloyd announces rates from Middle East to Mediterranean and North Europe
16:39 Bunker prices are stable at the Far East ports of Russia following the recent growth (graph)
16:03 Vessels offered free shore power during Parkkade trial in Rotterdam
15:22 The CMA CGM Group is strengthening the organization of CEVA Logistics to begin the second phase of its development
15:03 New Stena Line ferry completes maiden voyage on Irish Sea
14:02 PIL launches new transpacific pendulum service, America Asia Service (AAS)
13:33 Port of Antwerp scores 7th record year in a row
13:02 THE Alliance unveils expanded service network for 2020
12:30 MISC, Samsung Heavy Industries, Lloyd’s Register and MAN Energy Solutions join forces on ammonia-fuelled tanker project
12:01 CMA CGM SSL Intra Europe will update its BAF for Algeria Morocco Tunisia Roro services
11:28 ABB presents recommendation for zero-emission marine technology to US Congress
11:26 Rosmorport summarizes results of its sailing ships's 2019 navigation season
11:01 Dmitry Stepanov appointed as General Director of Astrakhan Shipbuilding Production Association
10:37 IMO continues its work to review GMDSS requirements
10:18 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Jan 16
09:50 NOVATEK reports preliminary operating data for 2019
09:29 Brent Crude futures price is up 0.69% to $64.44, Light Sweet Crude – up 0.73% to $58.23
09:16 Baltic Dry Index is up to 1,260 points

2020 January 15

18:35 Aker Solutions involved in international brownfield services contract award
18:06 The Convention between Carriers and Ports for OCEAN Alliance held in Boao
17:52 Intermodal unveils fresh new branding
17:46 Eagle Bulk joins Getting to Zero Coalition
17:23 Registration opens for 4th Annual Unmanned Maritime Systems Technology Conference in London
17:05 Keppel delivers first rig of 2020
16:37 NKT signs service contract with EirGrid on the East West Interconnector connecting Ireland and Great Britain
16:21 USPA concludes agreements with new members of its Supervisory Board
16:05 Naviris, the JV between Fincantieri and Naval Group is now fully operational