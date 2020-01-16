2020 January 16 17:52

Mikhail Mishustin appointed as the Prime Minister of the Russian Federation

Mikhail Mishustin appointed as the Prime Minister of the Russian Federation. According to the press center of Kremlin, the Executive Order On the Prime Minister of the Russian Federation has been signed by RF President Vladimir Putin today, 16 January 2020.



“In accordance with Article 83 (a) of the Constitution of the Russian Federation, the President appointed Mikhail Mishustin the Prime Minister of the Russian Federation”, says the document.



The Executive Order enters in force on the day of its signing.

At its plenary session on 16 January 2020, the State Duma of the Russian Federation approved the President’s decision to appoint Mikhail Mishustin, Head of the Federal Taxation Service, as the Prime Minister of the Russian Federation.