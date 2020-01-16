2020 January 16 18:06

CMA CGM introduces NETWORKING INTERMEDIATION SERVICES

The CMA CGM Group has announced the launch of NETWORKING INTERMEDIATION SERVICES, the first and only business matchmaking solution on the market, the company said in its release.



In line with its Customer Centricity strategy, CMA CGM is committed to providing customized support to its clients as they pursue international expansion and business development. With NETWORKING INTERMEDIATION SERVICES, the Group gives them the ability to expand their activity worldwide, to create new business opportunities and to find the suppliers or customers that best meet their needs.



The CMA CGM teams are available to help the Group’s clients:

Find trustworthy partners;

Diversify their customer and/or supplier portfolio;

Reach new markets;

Leverage alternative business opportunities;

Reduce the cost, time and effort associated with business development;

Find better quality products and more advantageous terms.



NETWORKING INTERMEDIATION SERVICES is backed by the unique network of the CMA CGM Group. Present in 160 countries through its 755 offices, the Group deals with companies operating in a wide variety of business sectors: textile, food, agriculture, manufactured goods, industrial equipment, etc.



A dedicated team based at the Group’s head office in Marseille screens its clients to find the most reliable, driven and dynamic business partners. To ensure adherence to the highest standards, potential partners must meet the following criteria to participate in NETWORKING INTERMEDIATION SERVICES:

Have a business expansion plan;

Have a long-term relationship with CMA CGM;

Comply with the CMA CGM Code of Ethics;

Demonstrate sound management (clear of liabilities and outstanding payments to CMA CGM).



The business matchmaking occurs in three main stages:

The client tells the CMA CGM team about its business goals;

CMA CGM presents them with a list of potential new business partners;

The two potential partners begin negotiating to develop their activity. The exporter only incurs fees if an agreement is signed.



About CMA CGM

Led by Rodolphe Saadé, the CMA CGM Group is a world leader in shipping and logistics. Its 506 vessels serve more than 420 ports on five continents around the world and carried nearly 21 million TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) in 2018. With CEVA, a world leader in logistics services, CMA CGM handled more than 500,000 tons of airfreight and 1.9 million tons of inland freight in 2018. Present on every continent and in 160 countries through its network of 755 offices and 750 warehouses, the Group employs 110,000 people worldwide, of which 2,400 in Marseille where its head office is located.