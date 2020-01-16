2020 January 16 16:39

Bunker prices are stable at the Far East ports of Russia following the recent growth (graph)

According to Bunker Price Bulletin of IAA PortNews, the average indicative price at the port of Vladivostok for IFO-380 НS - $340 pmt, MGO (DMB) - $660 pmt, VLSFO 0.5% - $625.

The difference between maximum/minimum prices is still high with VLSFO 0.5% ranging between $580 and $680 pmt. It depends on the amount of fuel sold and its availability.

Bunkering companies expect the commodity supplies only next week because of railways congested with trains carrying coal.



IFO-380 НS prices at the port of Singapore totaled - $365 (-$19), VLSFO 0.5% - $672 (-$16), MGO - $688 (-$14).

