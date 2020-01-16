2020 January 16 17:03

Hapag-Lloyd announces rates from Middle East to Mediterranean and North Europe

Hapag-Lloyd announces an increased Ocean Tariff rate for all cargoes for 20’ and 40’ General Purpose (incl. High Cube Container) on the Trade – Middle East and Pakistan to Mediterranean and North Europe.

Effective for all container gate in full as of February 15, 2020 onwards and until further notice, Hapag-Lloyd’s Ocean Tariff rate from Middle East to Mediterranean and North Europe will be: