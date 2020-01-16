2020 January 16 14:02

PIL launches new transpacific pendulum service, America Asia Service (AAS)

PIL has announced improvements to our USA West Coast and India West Coast service. Current ACS & CIS service will now be combined into a new pendulum service to offer more competitive transit time between US & India/Pakistan and to provide additional port coverage from SEA into the US, the company said in its release.

The pendulum service will be named as America Asia Service (AAS) and will cover America, China,South East Asia and Indian-Subcontinent with effect from end of January.

The rotation of AAS service will be:

(E/B) Nhava Sheva -Karachi - Colombo - Singapore - Laem Chabang - Shanghai - Ningbo - Long Beach

(W/B) Long Beach -Seattle - Lianyungang - Shanghai - Ningbo - Shekou - Nansha - Singapore - PortKelang WP - Nhava Sheva

Advantages of the enhanced service:

- Direct service between Indian-Subcontinent & USA

- Direct service between Singapore and Laem Chabang & USA

- Direct service from USA to Shekou & Port Kelang

- Direct service from Lianyungang to Indian-Subcontinent