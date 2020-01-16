2020 January 16 12:30

MISC, Samsung Heavy Industries, Lloyd’s Register and MAN Energy Solutions join forces on ammonia-fuelled tanker project

MISC Berhad, Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI), Lloyd’s Register and MAN Energy Solutions have announced that they will work together on a joint development project (JDP) for an ammonia-fuelled tanker to support shipping’s drive towards a decarbonised future, LR said in its release.

The creation of the alliance has been motivated by the partners’ shared belief that the maritime industry needs leadership and greater collaboration if shipping is to meet the International Maritime Organisation’s 2050 Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emission target, an ambition that requires commercially viable deep-sea Zero-Emission Vessels (ZEVs) are in operation by 2030.

Ammonia is just one of the pathways towards zero-carbon emitting vessels. The partners recognise that the shipping industry will need to explore multiple decarbonisation pathways and hope their collaboration will spur others in the maritime industry to join forces on addressing this global challenge.

The partners believe that the creation of such alliances will send a clear message that shipping can progress itself to fit times and circumstances, ahead of regulatory action.

The drive to decarbonise shipping will be a dominant focus of the decade ahead and follows a year of action in 2019 that saw the launch of Getting to Zero Coalition, an alliance of leading maritime, energy, infrastructure and finance companies committed to getting commercially viable deep-sea ZEVs powered by zero emission energy resources into operation by 2030.

Shipping’s decarbonisation as a shared obligation was also a key talking point during the Global Maritime Forum held in Singapore in October 2019 where more than 220 industry leaders congregated to discuss the challenges facing the shipping industry.