2020 January 16 11:28

ABB presents recommendation for zero-emission marine technology to US Congress

ABB Marine & Ports delivered testimony in the US House of Representatives Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure about the future of marine technologies, the company said in its release. Underpinning ABB’s commitment to tackling the ever-increasing consequences of climate change, ABB Marine & Ports presented a comprehensive approach to reducing marine emissions at a hearing in front the Subcommittee on Coast Guard and Maritime Transportation.

The hearing on “The Path to a Carbon-Free Maritime Industry: Investments and Innovation” assessed current and future technologies for zero-emission vessel operations.

As the sole original equipment manufacturer (OEM) to testify at the hearing, ABB Marine & Ports presented an extensive overview of proven technologies that are commercially available today to reduce marine emissions, as well as shared recommendations for driving the shift to sustainable shipping and further developing solutions for enabling this transition.

Sustainable transportation has a crucial role in the fight against climate change, with shipping accounting for 2 to 3 percent of the world’s total greenhouse gas emissions. The International Maritime Organization, a United Nations agency responsible for regulating shipping, has set a global target to cut annual emissions by at least 50 percent by 2050 from 2008 levels.

A Congressional hearing is key method by which US Congressional committees collect and analyze information as part of their legislative function. The House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure has jurisdiction over many modes of transportation in the US, including surface and maritime transportation.

With more than half of ABB's global revenues derived from technologies that directly address the causes of climate change, ABB has become one of the world’s leading enablers of sustainable transportation for all modes, including marine vessels. ABB’s proven solutions for sustainable marine transportation are being used around the world. This year, the first all-electric vessels ever built in the US – the Niagara Falls tour operator Maid of the Mist tour boats – will start operaiton, powered by ABB’s zero-emission technology. ABB’s commitment to combatting climate change includes limiting the environmental impact of its own operations, with the target to reduce its GHG emissions by 40 percent by 2020 from a 2013 baseline. As a company with around 9,000 technologists that is set to invest around $23 billion in innovation between the signing of the Paris Agreement and 2030, ABB therefore urges policymakers to adopt sound climate policies to encourage innovation and create secure investment conditions.

