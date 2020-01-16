2020 January 16 11:01

Dmitry Stepanov appointed as General Director of Astrakhan Shipbuilding Production Association

The Board of Directors of Astrakhan Shipbuilding Production Association (ASPO, United Shipbuilding Corporation) has approved the appointment of Dmitry Stepanov as the General Director of the company, Caspian Energy Group says in a press release.



“Undoubtedly, many years of professional experience will let Dmitry Stepanov strengthen the position of ASPA and expand the range of orders”, said Igor Shakalo, Director of USC’s Civil Shipbuilding Department.



Dmitry Stepanov was born in 1973 in Nizhny Novgorod. He graduated from Nizhny Novgorod State Technical University n.a. R.E. Alekseev with a qualification of mechanic engineer. His career began at на Gorky Automobile Plant as a setup man for automatic lines and modular machines. Dmitry Stepanov has been with the shipbuilding industry from 2008. Prior to taking the position of ASPO General Director he was the head of shipbuilding plant “Volga”.



ASPO JSC, construction division of Caspian Energy Group specializes in construction of technical facilities for offshore field development and commercial shipbuilding. ASPO comprises Astrakhan based shipyards: ASPO Main Yard, ASPO Site №3 and Lotos shipyard.