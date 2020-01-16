2020 January 16 09:50

NOVATEK reports preliminary operating data for 2019

PAO NOVATEK reports preliminary operating data for the twelve months ended 31 December 2019.

In 2019, NOVATEK’s hydrocarbon production totaled 590.1 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe), including 74.70 billion cubic meters (bcm) of natural gas and 12,148 thousand tons of liquids (gas condensate and crude oil), resulting in an increase in total hydrocarbons produced by 41.0 million boe, or by 7.5% as compared with the twelve months 2018.

Preliminary natural gas sales volumes, including volumes of LNG sold, aggregated 78.45 bcm, representing an increase of 8.8% as compared with the prior year period. Natural gas volumes sold in the Russian Federation in 2019 were 65.65 bcm, whereas LNG volumes sold on international markets amounted to 12.80 bcm.

The Company processed 10,802 thousand tons of unstable gas condensate at the Purovsky Processing Plant, representing a decrease of 2.0% as compared with the corresponding volumes processed in the prior reporting period. NOVATEK processed 6,902 thousand tons of stable gas condensate at the Ust-Luga Complex, representing a marginal decrease of 0.7% in volumes processed at the facility in 2019.

Preliminary 2019 petroleum product sales volumes aggregated 6,981 thousand tons, including 4,511 thousand tons of naphtha, 1,068 thousand tons of jet fuel, and 1,402 thousand tons of fuel oil and gasoil. NOVATEK sold 4,834 thousand tons of crude oil and 1,739 thousand tons of stable gas condensate.

As at 31 December 2019, NOVATEK had 1.2 bcm of natural gas, including LNG, and 604 thousand tons of stable gas condensate and petroleum products in storage or transit and recognized as inventory.

NOVATEK’s hydrocarbon production including share in production of joint ventures

2019 2018 Change, % Natural gas, bcm 74.70 68.81 8.6% Liquids, thousand tons 12,148 11,800 2.9% Total hydrocarbons, mln boe 590.1 549.1 7.5% Total hydrocarbons, mln boe per day 1.62 1.50 7.5%

Natural Gas Sales Volumes, bcm