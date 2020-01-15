  The version for the print

  • 2020 January 15 17:52

    Intermodal unveils fresh new branding

    Intermodal says its new branding reflects a dynamic, mobile, interconnected world with global shipping at its heart.

    The new logos for Intermodal Asia and Intermodal Europe were selected following the successful Intermodal Europe 2019 event in Hamburg, during which visitors were consulted on their favoured logo from a range of options.

    With their emphasis on global connectivity, this new branding better represents an industry—and events—that no longer revolves around physical assets alone, instead embracing new technological innovations such as blockchain and smart shipping. The logos’ clean, modern image encapsulates both the changing nature of the global intermodal and container shipping sectors, and Intermodal’s ambition to remain at the centre of that change.

    The red and orange colour schemes demonstrate continuity with the previous branding—therefore reflecting Intermodal’s long heritage as a trusted global hub for the industry— while the circular motif common to both brands represents international connectivity and the flow of trade and commerce the industry promotes.

    Rob Fisher, Event Director of Intermodal said:

    “The new brand is a fantastic opportunity to reemphasise what makes the Intermodal events so important to the intermodal and container shipping industries, while reflecting the brand’s continued evolution as it keeps pace with a rapidly changing global landscape.

    “We wanted to the new logos to resonate with the wider industry, so the consultation process as Intermodal Europe 2019 was central to the decision-making process. It has resulted in a brand that represents much of what Intermodal stands for—the interconnectivity and dynamism of the sector, as well as the familiarity of the brand.”

    Intermodal Asia 2020 will be the first to launch under the fresh branding. The event will feature the familiar mixture of cutting-edge products, industry-defining thought leadership and unrivalled networking opportunities with business and government that has made the event the essential global hub for the container shipping sector. In common with the industry’s own evolution, Intermodal Asia 2020 will continue to welcome new suppliers, speakers and visitors from across the world.



 News for a day...
