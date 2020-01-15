2020 January 15 18:06

The Convention between Carriers and Ports for OCEAN Alliance held in Boao

On the afternoon of January 10, the Convention between Carriers and Ports for OCEAN Alliance kicked off in Boao, Hainan Province, COSCO said in its release.

At the convention, Shanghai Shipping Exchange released “The 2019 Report on Global Carrier Schedule Performance (GCSP)”. Based on the shipping schedule and AIS data collected by CARGO SMART, the index serves as a fair, open and transparent standard for global carrier schedule performance.