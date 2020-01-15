2020 January 15 17:46

Eagle Bulk joins Getting to Zero Coalition

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (“Eagle Bulk” or the “Company”), one of the world’s largest owner-operators within the Supramax / Ultramax drybulk shipping segment, announced that it has joined the Getting to Zero Coalition (the “Coalition”), an alliance of 90+ companies within the maritime, energy, infrastructure, and finance sectors which are committed to the decarbonization of deep-sea shipping, in line with the International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) greenhouse gas (“GHG”) emissions reduction strategy and the UNFCC Paris Agreement.



The Coalition, which is a partnership between the Global Maritime Forum, the Friends of Ocean Action, and the World Economic Forum, was launched in September 2019 at the United Nations Climate Action Summit in New York City.



Gary Vogel, Eagle Bulk’s CEO, commented, “We are constantly working on improving energy and operational efficiencies at Eagle, and while these will continue to be critically important, on their own, they will not be enough to meet the paradigm shift to zero emission fuels required to meet the IMO’s 2050 target.



We are excited to join like-minded companies in supporting the Coalition and look forward to engaging with all stakeholders to achieve the shared vision of commercially viable and scalable solutions that will enable zero emission deep-sea vessels to be on the water by the end of this decade.”



About Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.



