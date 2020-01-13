2020 January 13 17:53

Rosterminalugol handled 24.5 million tonnes of coal in 2019, up over 23% YoY

Coal loading onto seaborne transport performed by Rosterminalugol JSC in January-December 2019 totaled 24.5 million tonnes, up 23%, year-on-year, says the stevedoring company.



According to the statement, the result should be particularly attributed to the tandem car dumper No 1 replaced in 2018. Throughout the year, the company ensured 100% automation of all production processes and considerably improved synchronization of operations with its railway and seaborne transport partners. The above-mentioned factors ensured the company’s high efficiency amid challenging situation in the coal market of Europe.



In the reporting period, the terminal handled 340 vessels with Panamax and Post-Panamax ships accounting for 63% of the total number. The average shipload was 72,000 tonnes.



Between January and December, the company unloaded 343,103 units of the rolling stock, 66,806 units more, year-on-year. Rosterminalugol attributes the growth to a well coordinated and synchronized work with the railways and well arranged system of electronic document flow.



The following milestones of 2019 confirmed the stevedoring company’s leadership among the coal terminals in the North-West Region of Russia and in the country’s Baltic Basin:



- May: 107,000 tonnes – maximum daily loading;

- June: 1,340 railcars – maximum daily unloading;

- August: 78,170 tonnes – average daily loading throughout month;

- August: 34,689 railcars – maximum handling throughout month;

- August: 2.47 million tonnes – maximum unloading of coal throughout month;

- December: 1,006 railcars – average daily handling of the rolling stock.



Rosterminalugol JSC (port Ust-Luga, Leningrad Region) is the largest dedicated coal terminal in the European part of Russia featuring application of hi-tech transshipment technologies. The terminal is intended to supply Russian coal produced by a variety of domestic companies. In 2017, Rosterminalugol achieved the record-high result among Russia’s coal terminals – 25 million tonnes. In 2019, the terminal handled 24.5 million tonnes of coal.



Rosterminalugol features the most advanced equipment including covered railcar dumpers and heaters, stackers and reclaimers, covered container lines and transfer stations, transborders and shiploading machines.

The terminal’s compliance with both Russian and international requirements on environmental risk management is confirmed by ISO 14001:2015 certificate “Environmental Management System: Requirements and Application Guide.” Environmental safety at the terminal is ensured by the systems of aspiration, dust suppression, sprinkling, snow generation, and water treatment. Further modernization of the terminal is underway.

The terminal features covered stations for unloading and transfer of coal, conveyor equipment, rotary car dumpers, shiploaders and the second-to-none system of multi-stage magnetic coal separation.