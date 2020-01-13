2020 January 13 14:30

Average wholesale prices for М-100 HFO up to RUB 9,604 in RF spot market

Between January 6 and January 10, 2020, average wholesale prices for heavy fuel oil М-100 in the spot market of the Russian Federation climbed by RUB 142 against the previous week to RUB 9,604 per tonne, PortNews IAA learnt from the review provided by Refinitiv.



The price for fuel oil in the North West federal district fell by RUB 260 to RUB 8,350 per tonne, in the Central district – climbed by RUB 268 to RUB 6,758, in the Volga federal district – climbed by RUB 106 to RUB 5,704, in the Southern federal district was flat at RUB 14,850, in the Siberian federal district – climbed by RUB 320 to RUB 14,450, in the Far East federal district fell by RUB 10 to RUB 23,000.