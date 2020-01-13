  The version for the print

  • 2020 January 13 14:30

    Average wholesale prices for М-100 HFO up to RUB 9,604 in RF spot market

    Between January 6 and January 10, 2020, average wholesale prices for heavy fuel oil М-100 in the spot market of the Russian Federation climbed by RUB 142 against the previous week to RUB 9,604 per tonne, PortNews IAA learnt from the review provided by Refinitiv.

    The price for fuel oil in the North West federal district fell by RUB 260 to RUB 8,350 per tonne, in the Central district – climbed by RUB 268 to RUB 6,758, in the Volga federal district – climbed by RUB 106 to RUB 5,704, in the Southern federal district was flat at RUB 14,850, in the Siberian federal district – climbed by RUB 320 to RUB 14,450, in the Far East federal district fell by RUB 10 to RUB 23,000.



 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 January 13

14:30 Average wholesale prices for М-100 HFO up to RUB 9,604 in RF spot market
14:05 Safe Bulkers enters into a scrubber service agreement with Alfa Laval
13:27 Throughput of port Riga (Latvia) in 2019 fell by 10.1% Y-o-Y to 32.7 million tonnes
13:05 Atlantique Offshore Energy, GE Grid Solutions and SDI launch the construction of the Saint-Nazaire offshore wind farm electrical substation
12:31 Container throughput of Ukrainian seaports exceeded 1 million TEUs in 2019
12:05 Capital Ship Management takes delivery of M/T ‘Aitolos’
11:43 Companies propel North Sea Port to another record year with more than 71 million tonnes of goods transhipped
11:22 Project Pilgrim Update: £7 million Electric Rubber Tyre Gantry Crane arrival at Immingham
11:00 Bow Odyssey enters the Odfjell fleet
10:54 Cruise upgrade reaches milestone at the Port of Southampton with double air bridge delivery
10:21 Svenska Orient Linien becomes new majority owner in Scanlog
10:19 Annual cargo volume of Port of Tallinn in 2019 totalled 19.9 million tonnes, down 3.3% YoY
09:55 Port of HaminaKotka throughput in 2019 grew by 11.9% Y-o-Y to 18.1 million tonnes
09:36 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Jan 13
09:28 Brent Crude futures price is flat at 64.98%, Light Sweet Crude – up 0.08% to $59.09
09:13 Baltic Dry Index is up to 774 points

2020 January 12

16:17 Sea-Vista announces refinancing of credit facilties, commencement of new charters, and increase in charter backlog
15:01 Awilco LNG completes refinancing of WilForce and WilPride vessels
14:49 Siemens Gamesa successfully completes acquisition of European Service assets and IP from Senvion
13:27 OSI signs contract with Polish Navy to provide Naval integrated bridge systems
12:03 Kalmar signs maintenance and support services agreement with Australian terminal operator Patrick Terminals
11:36 MISC secures long-term charter contracts with Brazil Shipping I Ltd
10:47 New SeaRobotics hybrid-electric autonomous research boat is powered by Torqeedo

2020 January 11

15:24 Navios Maritime Partners takes delivery of five containerships upon liquidation of Navios Europe
14:21 New BridgeLink smart maintenance service optimises remote support and intervention for critical bridge equipment
13:14 EXMAR announces management changes & new corporate structure
11:39 MODEC awarded FPSO purchase contract for Sangomar field offshore Senegal
10:43 North P&I Club launches new initiative to help members prepare for the IMO’s cyber security deadline

2020 January 10

18:06 Hamburg Port Authority orders two more fire-fighting vessels
17:36 TMA Logistics wins contract for storage and transhipment for Siemens Gamesa
17:20 Bunker sales at Vladivostok port in 2019 grew by 53% to 1.69 million tonnes
17:06 DFDS takes delivery of fourth 6,695-lanemetre mega-freighter
16:45 Damen Maaskant Shipyards Stellendam coordinating multi-party hybrid and electric propulsion research project
16:31 ClassNK releases Guidelines for Automated/Autonomous Operation of ships
16:19 Port of Amsterdam sees a record transhipment in 2019
16:07 Maersk Drilling secures contract for Maersk Valiant offshore Colombia
15:45 Maersk starts new service to Gijón
15:37 SGRE named preferred supplier for largest U.S. offshore wind power project
14:52 Throughput of Port Vysotsky in 2019 down 20.2% YoY to 6.30 tonnes
14:27 Finnlines places order for Superstar 5,100 lm Ro-Pax duo with a China Merchants Group's shipyard
13:54 Port of Liepaja (Latvia) handled 7.33 million tonnes of cargo in 2019, down 2.7% Y-o-Y
13:29 Throughput of port Azov in 2019 fell by 20% to 10.38 million tonnes
13:07 MOL and China COSCO Shipping's second LNG carrier for Yamal LNG project named LNG MERAK
12:48 CPC Marine Terminal set annual loading record of 63.25 million tonnes, up 3.5% YoY
12:31 Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for m/v Ismene with Phaethon
12:01 Hapag-Lloyd implements GRI from East Asia to USA and Canada
11:30 Mitsubishi Shipbuilding holds christening and launch ceremony in Shimonoseki for second passenger/cargo ship for Hankyu Ferry
11:03 Petrobras to avoid the transit through the Strait of Hormuz
10:32 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Jan 10
10:31 Lubrizol whitepaper identifies VLSFO engine condition challenges
10:29 Transocean announces $352.9 mln in new rig contracts
10:09 Throughput of Rostov-on-Don port in 2019 fell by 4.7% Y-o-Y to 22.95 million tonnes
09:52 Russian Railways: Loading of export cargo bound for domestic ports up 3.6% to 308.8 million tonnes in 2019
09:30 Baltic Dry Index is down to 772 points
09:13 Brent Crude futures price is down 0.31% to $65.17, Light Sweet Crude – down 0.32% to $59.37
08:34 CMA CGM, COSCO SHIPPING, Evergreen and OOCL to launch the Ocean Alliance Day 4 Product

2020 January 9

18:48 Russia’s largest hydraulic engineering and dredging congress convenes for the seventh time in Moscow on 26-27 February 2020
18:27 DEME completes the installation of 58 monopile foundations at Belgium’s largest offshore wind farm
18:07 NORDEN continues fleet optimisation
17:55 ABP commences work on Humber’s largest roof mounted solar scheme