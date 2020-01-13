  The version for the print

    Columbia Shipmanagement and the Cyprus Marine and Maritime Institute sign MOU for launch of Digital Waves project

    Columbia Shipmanagement Ltd (CSM) and the Cyprus Marine and Maritime Institute (CMMI) signed an MOU to launch Digital Waves, which constitutes a comprehensive joint innovation programme to explore the digitalisation of certain domains of the maritime industry, the company said in its release. The programme includes research and innovation in domains such as the gathering of data on ships and other stakeholders coupled with the latest trends in connectivity and artificial intelligence (AI).

    Digital Waves will have a global perspective and address domains including the sensorisation of ships, augmented and virtual reality, the gathering and grooming of data using 5G & edge-cloud technologies combined with modern trends in machine learning and cognitive artificial intelligence. Parts of such technologies have already begun to be implemented in the maritime sector as well as in the manufacturing sector through the Industry 4.0 revolution.

    Digital Waves will explore these modern technological trends and combine them into a holistic programme which is expected to contribute to significant efficiencies, cost savings, and strategic transformation. The programme will also analyse the value-chain of the maritime sector and investigate potential transformations of the business model.

    CSM and CMMI have assembled a team of international experts who will investigate the current market and innovate with new products and services which will in-turn be offered to the sector through targeted solutions. Digital Waves’ joint innovation programme has already started and has been divided into 3 phases. To gain a deeper understanding of the Present Mode of Operation (PMO), the first phase involves strategic analysis of main issues faced by the maritime industry stakeholders. The second phase will involve testing and implementation in real-time maritime environments. The final phase will be the development of digital products and solutions.

    This strategic partnership will enable CSM and CMMI to extend their services to other areas of mutual interest. Both companies are committed to making the shipping industry safer and more sustainable.

    About Columbia Shipmanagement

    With over 40 years of tradition, commitment and professionalism, Columbia has established its position as a world-class ship manager and maritime service provider. CSM is at the forefront of shipping digitalisation and is a key contributor to the technological revolution in the maritime industry. CSM is positioned as the shipmanager of the future through its Performance Optimisation Control Room (POCR) which provides 24/7 expert monitoring of its fleet. The POCR optimises operations in all areas of vessel safety, crew rotation and training, maintenance and fuel efficiency.

    About the Cyprus Marine and Maritime Institute (CMMI)

    CMMI, is an independent, international, scientific and business Centre of Excellence for Marine and Maritime Research, Technological Development and Innovation that aims to be driven by the needs of the Industry and Society in addressing the major Challenges that the Marine and Maritime sectors face. CMMI, was established earlier this year following its selection for funding under the EU’s HORIZON 2020 Programme, Spreading Excellence and Widening Participation Call, after a three-year highly competitive evaluation process among approximately 200 proposals at EU level. It was awarded €30 million funding from the EU Commission and the Cyprus Government while more than €25 million are to be provided by partners and industry and academia stakeholders mainly as in-kind contributions.

