2020 January 13 12:05

Capital Ship Management takes delivery of M/T ‘Aitolos’

Capital Ship Management Corp. took successful delivery of the newbuilding vessel M/T ‘Aitolos’, a 115,000 dwt, eco-type crude oil tanker, built by Daehan Shipbuilding Co., Ltd, S.Korea. It is the first of two sister ships to be delivered in 2020, the company said in its release.



About Capital Ship Management Corp.

Capital Ship Management Corp. is a oceangoing vessel operator, offering comprehensive services in every aspect of ship management. Capital Group currently operates a fleet of 78 vessels including 48 tankers (10 VLCCs, 4 Suezmaxes, 7 Aframaxes, 26 MR/Handy product tankers and 1 small tanker), 5 modern bulk carriers, 18 container carriers and 7 LNG Carriers with a total dwt of 8.5 million tons approx. The fleet under management includes vessels of Nasdaq-listed Capital Product Partners L.P. and NYSE-listed Diamond S Shipping Inc.