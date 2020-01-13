2020 January 13 11:00

Bow Odyssey enters the Odfjell fleet

The third of our series of four newbuilt, 49,000 dwt chemical tankers was officially delivered to Odfjell, the company said in its release.

The so-called Hudong series consists of four sister vessels, all with the same high-end technology and advanced features that in 2019 earned the first vessel, Bow Orion, the award as ‘Tanker Ship of the Year’. With these four vessels as flagships, and in combination with a total of 30 new vessels that enter our fleet from 2017 throughout 2020, the Odfjell fleet is heavily modernized and of the world’s most energy-efficient and eco-friendly within the chemical tanker segment.

Bow Orion and Bow Olympus are designed to cater to the complexity of the chemical tanker trade. The fourth and final ship in the series, Bow Optima, will be delivered at the end of the first quarter of 2020.