2020 January 7 15:37

CMA CGM announces Port Congestion Surcharge in Libya

Considering the current increasing congestion in Libya at the ports of Benghazi and El Khoms, CMA CGM will apply the following Port Congestion Surcharge with immediate effect:



From all ports of the world (except US ports subject to FMC filing: applicable from February 1st, 2020)

Equipment: all sizes (20'/40'/45') & types of containers (dry/reefer/special equipment/OOG)

To Benghazi: USD 150 / EUR 135 per TEU

To El Khoms: USD 110 / EUR 99 per TEU