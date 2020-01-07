2020 January 7 13:41

CMA CGM announces FAK rates from Gulf ports to North Europe, North Africa and Mediterranean ports

CMA CGM will apply the new Freight All Kinds (FAK) rates as follows as from January 16th, 2020 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice:



These new FAK rates will apply as follows:



Origin Range: From Jebel Ali (offered in direct on CMA CGM services)

Destination Range: To North European, Mediterranean and North African ports (offered in direct on CMA CGM services)

Date of application: From January 16th, 2020 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice