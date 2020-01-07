2020 January 7 11:03

Qatar Petroleum and KPC ink 15-year LNG supply agreement

Qatar Petroleum and Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) entered into a long term Sale and Purchase Agreement for the supply of up to 3 million tons per annum of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) to the State of Kuwait, QP said in its media release.



The agreement was signed by His Excellency Dr. Khaled A. Al-Fadhel, the Minister of Oil and the Minister of Electricity & Water, the Chairman of the Board of Kuwait Petroleum Corporation and His Excellency Mr. Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, the Minister of State for Energy Affairs, the President and CEO of Qatar Petroleum, during a special ceremony held in Kuwait City.



Under the 15-year agreement, LNG deliveries to Kuwait’s new world-class LNG receiving terminal at Al-Zour Port will commence in 2022 to support meeting Kuwait’s growing energy needs and demand, particularly in the power generation sector.



This agreement reinforces the solid brotherly relationship between Kuwait and Qatar and further strengthens the ties between Kuwait Petroleum Corporation and Qatar Petroleum.​