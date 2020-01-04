2020 January 4 13:09

NASSCO gets Navy's maintenance and modernization contract for LSD 49

General Dynamics National Steel and Shipbuilding Co. (NASSCO), San Diego, California, was awarded a $98,074,420 firm-fixed-price contract for the execution of the USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49) fiscal year 2020 docking phased maintenance availability, the DoD contracts announcement said.



This is a chief of naval operations-scheduled docking phased maintenance availability. The purpose is to maintain, modernize and repair USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49). This is a “long-term” availability and was solicited on a coast-wide (West coast) basis without limiting the place of performance to the vessel’s homeport.

NASSCO will provide the facilities and human resources capable of completing, coordinating and integrating multiple areas of ship maintenance, repair and modernization for USS Harpers Ferry. This availability will include a combination of maintenance, modernization and repair of USS Harpers Ferry.



This contract includes options, which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $118,964,999. Work will be performed in San Diego, California, and is expected to be completed by December 2020. Fiscal 2020 operation and maintenance (Navy; 94%) funding in the amount of $92,583,650 and fiscal 2020 other procurement (Navy; 6%) funding in the amount of $5,490,770 was obligated at time of award, and $92,583,650 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the Federal Business Opportunities website using full and open competition, with three offers received in response to solicitation N00024-19-R-4454. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity (N00024-20-C-4454). Awarded Dec. 26, 2019.