2020 January 2 08:44

YILPORT Puerto Bolívar counts down for 2 new STS and 6 E-RTG cranes

Ecuador’s first deep-sea terminal, YILPORT Puerto Bolívar’s 2 ship-to-shore (STS) and 6 electrified rubber-tired gantry (RTG) cranes set sail from Oita, Japan on December 30, 2019. The cranes are expected to arrive at the terminal on January 27, 2020, the company said in its release.



The cranes forms the first shipment of overall 6 new STS cranes and 18 E-RTG cranes order of the Terminal. These 2 STS cranes will have 62 meters 22 rows out-reach capacity, designed to serve 14,000 TEU vessels. E-RTG cranes will be 1 over 6 high and 7+1 wide to handle the yard operations and E-RTG cranes will be fitted state-of-the-art technologies and equipment.



Following latest investment of 2 additional Gottwald HMK 8410 Mobile Harbor Cranes to have 58 meters working radius, 100 tons safe working load, 60 meters boom length and capable of serving vessels up to 19 rows wide, YILPORT continues its strong investments with new STS and RTG Cranes.

Along with dredging works to have deepened the terminal into -14.50 m in channel and the port (before having -16.50 m draft following construction of 450m long Berth 6), 4 MHC investments in total, system & software implementations and infrastructure-superstructure works, this latest STS and RTG investments aim to increase terminal capacity and strengthen the terminal’s operational performance. The terminal will also receive 36 brand new terminal tractor and 36 trailers to support current terminal equipment.



