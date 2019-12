2019 December 31 13:18

Port Ust-Luga announces allowable drafts for vessels entering the harbour

Harbourmaster Igor Zolotykh has signed an order establishing new allowable drafts for arriving ships in approach channel, fairways and at berths in the basin of Leningrad region based Port of Ust-Luga.

The approved drafts are effective as of December 27, 2019.