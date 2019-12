2019 December 30 19:13

Vestas secures 55 MW order in China

Vestas said it has received a 55 MW order in China that includes supply of 25 V120-2.2 MW as well as a 2-year Active Output Management 4000 (AOM 4000) service agreement.



Deliveries are expected to begin in the second quarter of 2020, while commissioning is planned for the third quarter in the same year.



Customer and project names are undisclosed at the customer's request.