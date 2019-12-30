2019 December 30 17:23

NOVATEK obtains the Bukharinskiy license area

PAO NOVATEK (“NOVATEK” and/or the “Company”) said that Arctic LNG 1, a wholly owned subsidiary, won the auction for geological survey, exploration and production license for the Bukharinskiy subsoil license area located on the Gydan Peninsula and partly in the shallow waters of the Ob and Taz bays in the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Region.



The Bukharinskiy license area has estimated hydrocarbon resources of 1,190 billion cubic meters of natural gas and 74 million tons of liquids, or 8.4 billion barrels of oil equivalent, according to the Russian resource classification system. The license term is 27 years and the auction resulted in one-time payment for the subsoil use of RR 2,346 million.



The new license area borders NOVATEK’s Soletsko-Khanaveyskoye field and the Trekhbugorniy license area on the Gydan Peninsula, and allows the Company to increase the resource base for the next LNG project similar to Arctic LNG 2, with liquefaction trains to be located at the Utrenniy terminal.



PAO NOVATEK is the largest independent natural gas producer in Russia, and in 2017, entered the global LNG market by successfully launching the Yamal LNG project. Founded in 1994, the Company is engaged in the exploration, production, processing and marketing of natural gas and liquid hydrocarbons. The Company’s upstream activities are concentrated mainly in the prolific Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Region, which is the world’s largest natural gas producing area and accounts for approximately 80% of Russia’s natural gas production and approximately 15% of the world’s gas production. NOVATEK is a public joint stock company established under the laws of the Russian Federation. The Company’s shares are listed in Russia on Moscow Exchange (MOEX) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE) under the ticker symbol “NVTK”.