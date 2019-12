2019 December 30 17:02

Rosmorport updates pilotage fees at several ports in Sakhalin

Fees for pilotage service provided in the Sakhalin Region based seports: Aleksandrovsk-Sakhalinsky, Korsakov, Moskalvo, Nevelsk, Poronaysk, Kholmsk and Shakhtersk. The new pilotage dues rates were approved by Rosmorport on December 17, 2019, the state-owned port manager said in a press release.



The new pilotage dues of Rosmorport are effective as of January 1, 2020.