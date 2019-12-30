2019 December 30 16:35

NCSP Group's eleven-month cargo volumes rose 9% to 131.2 million tonnes

The NCSP Group says that consolidated cargo throughput across its terminal assets (adjusted for Novorossiysk Grane Terminal sale) in January through November 2019 increased by 9% compared to the corresponding period last year, reaching 131.2 million tonnes.



The growth in eleven-month period was driven by a 21.7-percent spike in crude oil volumes amid overall increase in Russian crude exports; and a 23.5% growth in iron ore raw materials volume due to increased exports; by a 2.5 times jump in raw sugar handled volumes on the back of recovery in volumes of supplies of cane raw materials to Asian CIS countries.

NCSP Group is the largest port operator in Russia by cargo turnover. Its controlling shareholder (62%) is PJSC Transneft. NCSP Group is traded on Moscow Exchange (NMTP) and London Stock Exchange as global depositary receipts (NCSP). NCSP Group's cargo turnover for Q1 2019 amounted to 71.75 million tons. The Group's consolidated revenue as per IFRS totaled USD 951 million in 2018. NCSP Group is comprised of PJSC Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port, Primorsk Trade Port LLC, JSC Novorossiysk Ship Repair Yard, JSC NCSP Fleet, JSC NLE, IPP LLC, NCS LLC, Baltic Stevedore Company LLC, and JSC SFP.