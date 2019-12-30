2019 December 30 16:08

ClassNK begins publication of ClassNK Technical Journal

ClassNK announced it has released the first issue of its new publication “ClassNK Technical Journal”, focusing on digitalization in this edition.

ClassNK Technical Journal is a comprehensive technical publication that supersedes “ClassNK Technical Bulletin”, a publication that was formerly being published by the Society, to better provide its technical knowledge to the maritime industry where innovative R&D and technical development are in demand.

The first issue focuses on digitalization, one of the challenges the maritime industry is facing, and includes articles containing the basic ideas of the writers from both inside and outside the Society regarding digitalization, cyber security, artificial intelligence, autonomous ships and more. It also highlights ClassNK’s general technical initiatives on the use of ROV in underwater surveys etc.

ClassNK Technical Journal will be distributed to stakeholders and also available for viewing on the Society’s website under the “ClassNK Technical Journal” section. The Society hopes that the publication of ClassNK Technical Journal will contribute to the development of the industry.

The table of contents for the first issue is as follows.

ClassNK Technical Journal 1st Issue / ClassNK President & CEO Koichi Fujiwara

Special Feature on Digitalization

About Special Feature on “Digitalization” / ClassNK Corporate Officer, Director of Research Institute Toshiyuki Matsumoto

Digitalization in the maritime industry / MTI Co., Ltd. Dr. Hideyuki ANDO

Current State of Cybersecurity and Issues in Ships / KDDI Digital Security Inc. Mr. Kenji FUKUSHIMA

The current state and potential of Artificial Intelligence / Miotsukushi Analytics, Pte., Ltd. Mr. Wataru IHARA, Dr. Olivia Quek (MIZUMURA)

ClassNK’s approach to digitalization / ClassNK Digital Transformation Center

ClassNK’s activities for Maritime Autonomous Surface Ships / ClassNK Research Institute

Technical Topics