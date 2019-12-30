2019 December 30 14:39

Russian Gov’t OKs Rosatom's Northern Sea Route 2035 development plan

Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev signed Decree No. 3120-r dated Dec 21, 2019, approving the programme of the development of the Northern Sea Route (NSR) infrastructure until 2035. The document is available on the Russian Gov’t official website.



The order was prepared by Rosatom State Corporation in accordance with Federal Law November 8, 2007 No. 261-FZ “On Seaports in the Russian Federation and on Amendments to Legislative Acts of the Russian Federation”.



In accordance with the decree of the President of Russia dated May 7, 2018 No. 204 “On National Goals and Strategic Tasks of the Development of the Russian Federation for the Period until 2024”, freight traffic through the NSR should increase to 80 million tonnes by 2024 .

The signed decree approved the development plan for the infrastructure of the Northern Sea Route for the period until 2035.