    USCG medevacs man from cruise ship

    The U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) says it has medevaced a man from a cruise ship approximately 17 miles off the coast of Little Egg Inlet, Saturday night. The captain of the cruise ship Anthem of the Seas contacted watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay’s command center and notified them that the 70-year-old passenger was having severe abdominal issues and needed a higher level of medical care.

    An aircrew aboard an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter from Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City launched to assist.

    Once on scene, the aircrew hoisted the man up, accompanied by his son, and transported them to AtlaniCare Regional Medical Center in Atlantic City.

    “We are glad that the crew contacted us as soon as they did,” said David Umbereger, command duty officer at Sector Delaware Bay. “The speedy notification and precise coordination was key in getting the man the care he needed.”

