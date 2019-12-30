2019 December 30 11:28

USCG rescues four from capsized vessel in Coos Bay

The U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) reports that its Coast Guard boatcrew rescued four people from a commercial fishing vessel Thursday that sank in Coos Bay.



The 40-foot fishing vessel Darean Rose capsized and sank shortly after leaving the fuel pier at the Charleston Marina with four people aboard who reported sustaining minor injuries.



Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector North Bend were notified at 2:54 p.m. that the vessel had run aground and capsized right after departing the pier.



A Coast Guard Station Coos Bay 29-foot Response Boat-Small crew responded to the scene and rescued the four individuals from the vessel in ten minutes.



The survivors were transferred back to the pier and treated by emergency medical service technicians for minor scapes and bruises.



The vessel has an estimated maximum potential of 1,200 gallons of diesel fuel on board.



Coast Guard personnel from the Sector Columbia River Emergency Management Division have responded to the potential for environmental pollution by deploying hard boom and absorbent pads.



The vessel’s owner is working through insurance to contract commercial salvage for the cleanup process.



The cause of the incident is under investigation.