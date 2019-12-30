2019 December 30 10:47

Navy’s Black Sea Fleet beefs up with the missile corvette Ingushetia

An official ceremony of placing into active service with the Black Sea Fleet of the stat-of-the-art fast attack guided missile craft Ingushetia was held in Sevastopol. The ship commissioning ceremony took place at Minnaya pier.

The Southern Military District press office said the St. Andrew’s flag of the new ship was consecrated in the presence of crew members in the Cathedral of the in the Holy Grand Prince Vladimir, Equal-to-the-Apostles, the tomb of the Russian admirals.

During the solemn ceremony Lt. Gen. Yunus-bek Yevkurov, Deputy Minister of Defense, Vice-Adm. Igor Osipov, the Commander of the Black Sea Fleet, representatives of the Republic of Ingushetia, the government of Sevastopol delivered welcoming speeches to the ship crew.

After the St. Andrew’s flag hoisting ceremony, the ship’s crew will begin practicing execution of first course tasks and in January 2020 will start combat exercises programme.

The Project 21631 missile corvette Ingushetia is the eighth ship of improved Buyan-M series built as part of the Russian Navy's shipbuilding program at Tatarstan, Russia based Gorsky Zelenodolsk Shipyard. The ship has increased displacement and is armed with Kalibr cruise missiles.