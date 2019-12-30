2019 December 30 09:35

Chinese ports total throughput in Jan-Nov 2019 rose 5.3% to 12.27 billion tonnes

Freight traffic at all sea and inland ports of China in January through November 2019 increased by 5.3% compared with the corresponding period last year to 12.27 billion tonnes, the National Bureau of Statistics of China (NBC) showed.

In November alone cargo volumes jumped 7.4% month-on-month to reach 1.2 billion tonnes.



Handling of cargo at marine ports of the country in the reporting eleven month period grew by 3.9% to 8.4 billion tonnes (in 2018 – 9.22 bn t).