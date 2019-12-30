  The version for the print

  • 2019 December 30 09:35

    Chinese ports total throughput in Jan-Nov 2019 rose 5.3% to 12.27 billion tonnes

    Freight traffic at all sea and inland ports of China in January through November 2019 increased by 5.3% compared with the corresponding period last year to 12.27 billion tonnes, the National Bureau of Statistics of China (NBC) showed.

    In November alone cargo volumes jumped 7.4% month-on-month to reach 1.2 billion tonnes.

    Handling of cargo at marine ports of the country in the reporting eleven month period grew by 3.9% to 8.4 billion tonnes (in 2018 – 9.22 bn t).

Другие новости по темам: China, throughput, ports  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2019 December 30

12:34 Damen completes sea trials of the Mexican Navy’s POLA-class ARM Reformador
12:24 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Dec 30
11:54 Fincantieri Marinette Marine contracted to build four multi-mission ships for Saudi Arabia
11:28 USCG rescues four from capsized vessel in Coos Bay
10:47 Navy’s Black Sea Fleet beefs up with the missile corvette Ingushetia
09:35 Chinese ports total throughput in Jan-Nov 2019 rose 5.3% to 12.27 billion tonnes
09:17 Brent Crude futures climb to $ 67,02, WTI – to $ 61,78

2019 December 29

15:47 Hornbeck Offshore Services common stock trading on the OTC marketplace
14:24 APL announces voil sailing on its Falcon Express (FCX) service
13:12 USCG continues search for tour helicopter off Kauai’s Nā Pali Coast
12:51 Hyundai Mipo Dockyard wins newbuilding order for 4 mid-sized boxships
11:34 SAAM Towage to enter El Salvador Energía del Pacífico and reinforce its presence in Central America
09:06 Diana Shipping announces the sale of a Panamax dry bulk vessel, the m/v Calipso
09:03 Fincantieri receives contract to construct four ships for Saudi Arabia

2019 December 28

16:17 Navigation season at Sakhalin based Port of Shakhtersk closed as of Jan 1, 2020
15:16 USCG interdicts lancha, recovers illegal fishing gear in US waters
14:11 SAAM Towage welcomes new Itzá tug at Guatemala's Puerto Quetzal
13:27 Rosetti Marino shipyard contracted to build SENER-designed bunker barge for Italian operator Panfido
12:37 Rosmorport updates pilotage dues at the ports of Arkhangelsk, Mezen, Naryan-Mar and Onega
11:23 PortNews team’s best wishes for a bright New Year 2020!

2019 December 27

20:19 Sayano-Shushensky Biosphere Reserve takes delivery of new work boat KS-110-35 for research
18:09 Crude exports via Kozmino Oil Port hit 250-millionth-tonne milestone since the launch of ESPO
17:41 NYK's notice of recording extraordinary gain on transfer of fixed assets
17:28 BAE systems plans to cease Pearl Harbor ship repair operation
16:47 Severnaya Verf takes delivery of Wärtsilä 10V31 engine ordered for factory freezer trawler Kapitan Sokolov
15:23 Russian Navy accepts delivery of replenishment oiler Akademik Pashin from Nevsky Shipyard
14:28 33rd Shipyard completes sea trials of the large landing craft Olenegorsky Gornyak
14:18 Saudi Aramco welcomes new agreement between Saudi Arabia and Kuwait for resumption of oil production
13:23 Keppel announces incorporation of its wholly-owned subsidiary
12:29 Overseas Shipholding Group announces agreements to purchase and time charter vessels
12:28 VNIIR-Progress supplies power equipment for Project CNF11CPD ferry
12:01 SAAM Towage to enter El Salvador with Energía del Pacífico
11:17 Matson takes delivery of first Kanaloa Class vessel 'Lurline'
10:37 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Dec 27
10:28 Replenishment oiler Academik Pashin (Project 23130) enters service with Russian Navy as of Dec 30
09:56 Mitsubishi Shipbuilding signs contract with MOL for the first LNG-fueled ferry built in Japan
09:47 Brent Crude futures edge up to $ 68,02, WTI – to $ 61,84
09:40 Bunker prices in Port of St. Petersburg hold steady despite soaring crude oil prices

2019 December 26

17:49 M/V Valery Vasilyev to complete Murmansk Commercial Seaport’s Arctic programme with delivery of 13,000 tonnes of cargo to Port of Sabetta
16:53 Rosterminalugol hits its 24-millionth-tonne milestone this year
16:19 Gazprom Neft starts VLSFO sales
15:38 Colombo Dockyard delivers two pilot launches built for Sri Lanka Ports Authority
15:29 Admiralty Shipyards floats out the Volkhov, second Project 636.3 Kilo-class attack submarine for Pacific Fleet
14:18 Bunker prices in Far East seaports end week unchanged
14:07 Kyuden signs agreement with NYK and MOL for the world's first LNG-fueled large coal carrier
13:48 Keppel secures over 100 scrubber and BWTS retrofit projects worth S$160m in 2019
13:47 Port of Magadan updates pilotage dues
12:13 The HSV Mikhail Kazansky enters service with Leningrad Naval Base Fleet
11:26 Icebreaking support to be provided in the basin of Port Posyet’s Slavyanka terminal as of Jan 6
10:58 USCG Cutter Bertholf returns home from counter-narcotic patrol
09:56 Port of St. Petersburg updates allowable drafts in the port basin
09:47 Brent Crude futures edge up to $ 67,47, WTI – to $ 61,36
09:41 Navig8 Chemical Tankers declares the purchase option on the chemical tanker “Navig8 Aquamarine”

2019 December 25

18:12 ASPOL-SPB to hold conference “Draft national cadaster of the coastal area in the Russian Arctic” in 2020
17:06 Swire Pacific Offshore confirms full release of crew members of Pacific Warden
17:05 Russian Federal Fisheries Agency counts on finances for construction of scientific research ship from adjusted budget
16:39 ARISE Mauritania selects Kalmar’s yard and mobile equipment for Nouakchott container terminal
16:17 Russia’s export grain from Omsk and Kurgan Regions bound for SEA countries to be transshipped via Sabetta port
15:28 USCG medevacs shark bite victim northwest of Santa Rosa Island
14:59 Four standard designs to be used for construction of small fishing ships – Rosrybolovstvo