2019 December 28 14:11

SAAM Towage welcomes new Itzá tug at Guatemala's Puerto Quetzal

The state-of-the-art tug SAAM Itzá was welcomed to Puerto Quetzal, Guatemala. The CEO of SAAM Towage in Guatemala, Harry Nadle, commented, “This high-power vessel has great maneuverability and was purchased from the Med Marine shipyard. It is ready to begin assisting ships with berthing and deberthing operations at the port of Quetzal and the San José terminals.”



The executive, who presided over the welcoming ceremony together with local authorities and other special guests, added, “Our company is committed to developing the port industry in Guatemala and, therefore, we would like to thank the Board and management of Empresa Portuaria Quetzal (EPQ) for their vision and the trust they have placed in us by authorizing this vessel to operate.”



SAAM Itzá, which means “Enchantress of the Sea” replaces the Amazonas I tug. Itzá, a Robert Allan RAmparts 2300MM design, measures 23 meters in length. It features CAT 3512C engines and Rolls Royce US205 FP azimuth thrusters and can reach a speed of approximately 12 knots. It also had a bollard pull capacity of 60 tons and offers excellent features to operate in limited space, such as Puerto Quetzal and its specialized terminals.



SAAM Towage has two azimuth tugs operating at Puerto Quetzal, which are kept to high maintenance and safety standards. In addition, the company’s constant modernization and training efforts offer a high degree of professionalism, efficiency and reliability.



About SAAM Towage

SAAM Towage is part of SAAM, a multinational company with 58 years in business that operates in twelve countries in North, Central and South America, and also provides port and logistics services.