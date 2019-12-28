2019 December 28 13:27

Rosetti Marino shipyard contracted to build SENER-designed bunker barge for Italian operator Panfido

ROSETTI MARINO Spa shipyard of Ravenna was selected to build the Semi-Ballastable Barge Transporter (SBBT). The SBBT project as part of the European co-financed Poseidon Med II project. The vessel is scheduled for delivery in 2020.



The SBBT, with a load capacity of 4,000 m3 of LNG and 1,000 m3 of Marine Diesel Oil (MDO), will mainly operate in the North-Adriatic Sea, being the first vessel of this innovative type in the Mediterranean region to be used for bunkering, MarEx reports.



Poseidon Med II partner, CMV PANFIDO & C. S.r.l., has assigned the design of this innovative vessel to the Iberian SENER engineering and technology company, which has years of experience with LNG conceptual design.



The SBBT vehicle consists of a non-propelled Pontoon for the supply of LNG and MDO with a three knots pull force and a Dual Tug as a power unit with a dual-fuel Niigata engine (LNG & MDO) with a bollard pull of 65 tonnes-force. The dual tug will have an overall length of 37 meters and will be coupled to a Cargo Unit for bunkers of the main dimensions of about 86.40 x 26.70 meters.



George Polychroniou, Executive Director Strategy & Business Development/ DEPA S.A and Project Leader of PMII, commented: “An important Poseidon Med II milestone, the SBBT prototype vessel has been assigned for construction. Poseidon Med II has laid foundation for further establishment of LNG in Eastern Mediterranean with the construction of new bunkering vessels in the region.”